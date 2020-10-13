Canterbury have reportedly expressed interest in Sydney halfback Kyle Flanagan as Trent Barrett looks to revamp the 16th-placed Bulldogs for 2021.

According to Fox Sports, Flanagan is on the Bulldogs’ radar following the Roosters’ disappointing end to their 2020 campaign.

The emerging playmaker would add plenty of excitement to Belmore and would open up opportunities for Lachlan Lam and Sam Walker at Sydney.

The Tricolours are believed to have begun their full season review after failing to back-up their stellar championship season.

Despite Flanagan being contracted with the Roosters until the end of next year, the Rosters are understood to be open to offloading the 22-year-old.

The Bulldogs had already planned to pursue Flanagan come November 1, with their chances of snatching the playmaker now even greater.

The Roosters emerging No.7 found himself out-of-favour in stages of this season, with coach Trent Robinson electing Lam to pair with Luke Keary at times.

Flanagan ended his 2020 season with 11 try-assists, 11 linebreak assists and four tries from 20 games.

The Roosters youngster also ranked second in the league for points behind Adam Reynolds, kicking at a success rate of 80.53%.