Could the North Queensland Cowboys poach Tom Dearden out of Brisbane?

Touted as the Broncos’ long-term No. 7, North Queensland are reportedly set to launch a bid at the 19-year old.

Off-contract at the end of the season, several rival clubs are expected to pursue the youngster.

7 News’ Chris Garry reports that the Cowboys are looking to snare the rising half from their crosstown rivals.

“7 News can reveal the Cowboys have told Dearden’s management they believe he can be North Queensland’s long-term No. 7,” Garry reported.

“An offer has not been made but the Cowboys are set to table a competitive deal to the Mackay raised talent.”

The @BrisbaneBroncos are facing a fresh raid on their talented nursery. 7NEWS can reveal the @NthQldCowboys are pursuing rising halfback Tom Dearden, who is among several emerging stars off contract and courted by rivals. https://t.co/nK12WwXJQ8 @ChrisGarry7 #NRL #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/L2IfyBqvaw — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) January 25, 2021

Dearden has played 17 NRL games for the Broncos since making his first-grade debut in 2019.

Fellow Broncos young gun Xavier Coates, who is also off-contract, is also being pursued by rival clubs, while Andrew McCullough is expected to stay put despite interest from the Dragons.