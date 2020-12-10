Brisbane coach Kevin Walters has stated “any player that ends in Smith we are interested in”, confirming the Broncos will be chasing Melbourne duo Cameron Smith and Brandon Smith, per Fox Sports.

Cameron is set to make a decision on his future in the coming weeks, while Brandon has been told by the Storm that he is able to seek an early release from his contract for the 2022 season.

Speaking on the Kiwi international, Walters said he would be keen on adding Smith’s versatility.

“We are interested in anyone of his (Brandon Smith) quality. He has been a great player at the Storm and he is a very young player also, so there will be some interest from us,” Walters said.

“I think it is more about what he can do on the football field.

“Obviously his character is very strong and he is a very laid back style of person, but what he does on the field he is very exciting watching him play.

“I love his attitude and the way he goes about his work on the field. He would fit nicely in a Broncos jersey.”

Walters added that the Broncos, along with all clubs, would love to acquire the knowledge and experience of Cameron Smith.

“Cameron Smith would be a big signing for any club. I think there are a lot of players unsigned at many clubs. I think there will be a lot of movement in rosters still,” he said.

“If there does become an opportunity to improve our roster we will certainly do it if we can.”