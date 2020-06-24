The Gold Coast Titans are ready to splash the cash as they are aim to lure Knights forward Herman Ese’ese to the club.

The Courier-Mail is reports that the Titans are eying up a bid for Ese’ese, who came close to signing with them last year.

They have reportedly begun talks with the New Zealand international, who is off-contract at the end of the year.

The Titans want to improve their running power and they see Ese’ese as the perfect player to bring that.

Ese’ese’s manager Simon Mammino has said that the Gold Coast club is a possibility.

“The Titans are definitely an option for Herman,” Mammino told the Courier-Mail.

“His partner has family in Queensland and he went to school in Brisbane so he is looking to play for the Titans.

“He is related to Tino so that’s another attraction to come to the Gold Coast. He would like to play with Tino.

“I am talking to a few clubs and then I am waiting to hear back from Newcastle.

“He has a few options but Herman is looking to come home.”

The Titans offered Ese’ese a $1 million deal last year, but the Knights blocked the move. This year’s offer is less given salary cap restrictions, but Ese’ese remains keen.

“We were close to signing with the Titans for this year but unfortunately the Knights weren’t able to release him,” Mammino said.

“We are giving Newcastle every opportunity to retain a player they brought down from the Brisbane Broncos.

“The new pace of the game will work wonders for Herman. Bigger forwards need leg speed under the new rules and Herman has that. He has a lot to offer any club with his experience and agility.

“We haven’t given thought to Herman to being at the Titans this year. The offer was initially on the table but the Knights won’t entertain that. He wants to get the job done this year, go deep into the season this year and hopefully win a grand final at Newcastle under Adam O’Brien.”