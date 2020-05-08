The New Zealand Warriors have made a lucrative play for Cronulla prop Toby Rudolf, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.to



The 24-year old is off-contract at the end of 2020 and the Warriors have been eyeing him off for some time, offering a three-year deal worth significantly more financially than what he is currently on.

While the Sharks are keen to keep him at the club, the report states that Rudolf is “leaning towards” signing with the Warriors.

Rudolf made his debut in round one against South Sydney and earned himself a round two interchange spot against Melbourne in round two.

With Rudolf holding his own against two of the competitions best forward packs, he earned and repayed the faith of coach John Morris which has now led to him being on the eyes of other teams like the Warriors.

Player contracts are now able to be registered again after there was a brief pause on due to the season suspension.

Players signed and registered will now have a clause in their contract that allows for a reduction in contract value should the NRL and the Rugby League Players Association agree to a decrease in next year’s salary cap.