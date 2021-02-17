The New Zealand Warriors have reportedly launched a mega offer for Melbourne Storm star Jahrome Hughes.

According to The Courier Mail, the Warriors have tabled a three-or-four-year deal in excess of $800,000 a season for the off-contract halfback.

The Storm want to re-sign Hughes but it is believed that they would only be prepared to offer him up to $700,000 a season, with the Warriors’ offer dwarfing the reigning premiers’.

Hughes is one of the most sought after free agents following his Grand Final for the Storm, having already drawn interest from several other clubs, including Gold Coast Titans.

However, the Warriors are now believed to be the frontrunners for his services and confident they will get him unless the Storm come back with a big counter-offer.

A decision is expected in the coming days, with Warriors coach Nathan Brown reportedly planning to play Hughes in the No. 7 jersey.

Hughes, 26, recently stated in an interview on The Byron Cooke Show that it was culture rather than cash that kept him in a purple jersey.

When quizzed by host Byron Cooke about whether money rather than stability was a motivating factor in his career, Hughes answered bluntly.

“As a player, or as a person, you want to get the best out of yourself as much as possible,” Hughes said.

“When you see someone, or a club, like Melbourne Storm, Craig Bellamy and their manager Frank Pennisi, if they’re interested in you, that’s worth more than money.”

In another recent interview with News Corp, Hughes said it would be really tough to leave the Storm but admitted to the pull of taking up a bigger rival offer.

“I would like to stay but I understand the Storm will have salary-cap pressures,” Hughes said.

“No player likes the negotiation process, especially when they are happy at a club, but it is a short career and everyone knows it’s part of the game.

“While isolation (last) season was tough, it made us stronger as a group, so it would be incredibly hard to leave such a great club.”

Hughes has played 58 NRL games in total, with previous stints at the Gold Coast Titans and North Queensland Cowboys.