The Titans will have cash to splash in the upcoming off-season, with a reported $700,000 in salary space free for the club to add to an already promising list.

With Gold Coast pressing for a hooker and Melbourne currently unsure where three of their star No.9’s will be for 2021, the Titans have asked the question surrounding several of the Storm’s most biggest names.

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals on a Kayo 14 day free trial with every game before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand. Or, Telstra customers get $10 off Kayo per month for 12 months. Stream instantly!

According to The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield, the Titans are showing increasing interest in Melbourne duo Harry Grant and Brandon Smith as well as keeping a close eye on veteran Cameron Smith.

“I’ve done a little bit of homework on the Titans and what I have found out overnight is that they are looking for a No.9,” Rothfield told Fox Sports News.

“They’ve got Bryce Cartwright’s contract money and alittle bit more, probably around $700,000 to spend.

“And I can tell you that they have approached the Melbourne Storm about Brandon Smith and Harry Grant. But they’re both going to be at the Storm because (Sunday’s grand final) is going to be Cameron’s last game in a Storm jersey.

“If they’ve got that money available, if he’s living on the Gold Coast, which I think he will be — he’s bought the house, nice new car, family, kids and schools — there’s $700k there and he’s playing so well.”

Rothfield added Smith’s close relationship with Gold Coast’s head of performance and culture, Mal Meninga, could sway the game’s record holder to Queensland.

“There’s a guy called Mal Meninga, who was so tight with him for Queensland and Australia, don’t tell me they’re not going to have a discussion.”

Smith will line up for Melbourne in Sunday’s Grand Final against Penrith in what will be his 430th match in the the purple.