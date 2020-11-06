The Brisbane Broncos are keen on Cowboys plaumaker Scott Drinkwater, although North Queensland don’t intend to let him go, according to The Courier Mail.

The Broncos have made numerous inquiries about Drinkwater, but the Cowboys don’t appear to be willing to release him and will look to keep him at the club in 2021.

Drinkwater is seen as a potential solution for the Broncos’ struggles at fullback and could be a handy addition to a team looking to vastly improve on their 2020 struggles.

The 23-year old is off contract at the end of 2021 and was fantastic for the Cowboys during the second half of the 2020 season, also winning player of the tournament in the Cowboys’ NRL Nines.

Drinkwater featured in 16 games during the 2020 season, scoring the two tries and 19 try assists on the year.