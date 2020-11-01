Melbourne halfback Jahrome Hughes has been linked with a move to the Warriors.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald’s Adrian Proszenko, the Warriors are keen to bring the New Zealander back home and make him their marquee playmaker.

Hughes’ reputation has risen since his impressive performance in last weekend’s Grand Final.

The Storm are also waiting for captain Cameron Smith to announce his intentions for 2021 and are expected to play hardball with Josh Addo-Carr, who wants to return to Sydney for family reasons.

The Storm will only allow Addo-Carr to leave if they secure a replacement as he is contracted for next year.

Wests Tigers have been heavily linked with the NSW State of Origin winger, but do not have any players that entice the Storm, which has allowed Canterbury and South Sydney to enter the race for the 25-year-old.