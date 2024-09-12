Hull FC have confirmed the signing of Canberra Raiders' veteran outside back Jordan Rapana.

A two-year deal, it's now likely Rapana will finish his career in the English Super League with Hull at the end of 2026, with the 35-year-old informing Raiders' teammates of his decision to leave Australia's capital in recent times.

It was understood the Raiders had offered Rapana a single year extension in a potential move which could have seen the winger finish his career in Australia.

Also able to play fullback and centre where required, age has barely slowed down Rapana, with the champion competitor still putting up impressive numbers throughout the 2024 season.

Rapana made his debut for current Hull coach John Cartwright, and said that it was a key part of his decision.

“I'm really excited to get over there with the fans and I'm looking forward to getting coming over to start winning some games,” he said.

“What was key for me was the fact that John Cartwright gave me my debut at the Titans, so him signing for Hull FC was a big tick in the box for me signing for the club.

“I've always enjoyed a challenge, and I think that playing in Super League will be a challenge. It's a tough, physical league, but that's what I build my game on, so I'm really keen to come over there and give it a crack.”

Rapana admitted it wasn't an easy decision to leave the Raiders.

“Yeah, it wasn't an easy decision. When you've been in an environment for such a long time, it's never easy to just walk away from it without giving it some serious thought," the back said.

“I was born in New Zealand and I grew up in Gold Coast, but Canberra has become my home over the last however many years.

“There was an opportunity to sign a one-year extension at the Raiders. Obviously, the boys are off to Vegas next year, so there was that added incentive to maybe stick around, but I felt like the best decision for me was to come over to Hull and help Carty out.

“Canberra are going through a transitional period at the moment, and I felt like it was the right decision to move on. You know, moving to Hull is going to be a new experience for me and my family, and it's something I'm really excited to embrace.”