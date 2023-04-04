The Canberra Raiders are reportedly planning a mass "clean out" after a terrible start to their 2023 season

Two of these players expected to move on from the club are experienced players Jarrod Croker and Jordan Rapana (off-contract at the end of the season), according to journalist Danny Weidler.

To add to the Raiders' woes, this will be on top of a potential Jack Wighton departure. While Weidler also insists that players who run out of contract in 2024 could also be told they're free to leave.

"I'm hearing there's a bit of talk of a clean out happening in Canberra in the playing ranks," Danny Weidler said on Sky Sports Radio.

"Some of the older players, they're definitely reconsidering their positions at the club. Jordan Rapana is off-contract and it's going to be very interesting to see if he gets another deal."

"There's a couple other players who are on contracts and are not that young anymore who I think they're going to look at."

"The only issue is I don't know where they get players because there's not that many good ones available."

This comes after Weidler previously stated on Nine's 100% Footy, that Jarrod Croker is an obvious departure at the end of the season.

"Obviously you're going to see Jarrod Croker (depart the club), he knows that he's not going to be there next year and he's been a fantastic servant for that club, so he'll be one," he said.

"I think they're going to try to overhaul their roster as best they can, the problem obviously is trying to get talent from anywhere."