In the wake of the Canberra Raiders' third consecutive defeat, coach Ricky Stuart has unleashed a scathing critique of the referees, accusing them of 'guessing' their calls and expressing deep frustration over what he perceives as unfair officiating.

Stuart's discontent was zeroed in on the penalty count and six-again calls during the Raiders' latest loss. The figures indicate that it wasn't as lop-sided as Stuart would imply, with Canberra being penalised five times compared to the Melbourne Storm's four, and being on the losing end of the six-again calls by six to four.

Stuart didn't mince words, directing his ire towards the referees, as has become startlingly standard.

“To answer your question [responding to a journalist at the post-match presser], we were on the wrong side of the guessing game again,” Stuart said.

“They're just guessing mate. Those six against, they're just guessing - I'll give one away here, I'll give one away there.”

Raiders skipper Elliott Whitehead took a more measured approach when questioned on the officiating, opting to avoid echoing his coach's sentiments.

The Raiders currently find themselves in 12th position on the ladder with dangerous games against the unpredictable Knights, Warriors and Rabbitohs looming.

Stuart has made significant changes to the Raiders' lineup, particularly reshuffling the team's spine. In the loss against the Storm on Saturday night, he had introduced Adam Cook in the halves and shifted Kaeo Weekes to fullback.

“You've seen our last two performances, something had to give. I can't just sit on my hands,” Stuart explained.

“I've got to make changes to try and spark a revival and that was there tonight but we were just poor with the ball.”

In his new role at fullback, Kaeo Weekes faced a challenging night, struggling with the conditions and the increased defensive workload.

Stuart was quick to defend his player though, praising his potential and effort.

“Kaeo is a very, very good football player. Poor bugger, I feel sorry for him,” Stuart said.

“When you turn so much football over in your end of the footy field, you're going to have more kicks to defend and it was tough conditions for the back three tonight.”

The Raiders will face the Newcastle Knights in Round 18.