Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart believes the nation's capital is the best place for the Titans' star back-rower David Fifita to realise his potential and return to State of Origin after a year of disappointment on the Gold Coast.

The Raiders' interest in Fifita is no secret, with the club believing they could appear an attractive destination after Fifita's partner Shaylee Bent was recruited by the club as a marquee signing for their inaugural NRLW season.

The Canberra Times has revealed that not only has Stuart met with Fifita's manager, Fifita actually toured the club's centre of excellence last week, along with Bent.

It's believed that bringing Fifita into a star-studded pack that already includes Josh Papalii, Joe Tapine, Hudson Young and Elliott Whitehead could help him reclaim his best form and his State of Origin jersey.

At just 22 years old, Fifita still has a lot of development ahead of him and Stuart believes the Raiders are best equipped to help him on his journey.

“I thought he was an impressive young man,” Stuart said of meeting Fifita.

“He's only 22 – people forget that. I think he's got a lot to offer to the game and it's time that he starts delivering that on the field – he even agreed.

“He wants to play Origin football again and he wants to be a successful NRL player. I know we're a club that can help him with those challenges and goals.”

The Times reports that the Raiders have offered Fifita a three-year deal worth approximately $2.7 million. Though less than his current arrangement, any new contract from the Titans is also likely to see a reduction in salary, which aids the Raiders' prospects.

But while the entire league waits on the conclusion of the latest CBA so they can accurately determine their spending ability and other important factors, Stuart is adamant he doesn't want a drawn-out contract saga like those we've already seen so many times this year.

“We've met with the manager, we've met with David. I'm happy with how that's progressing,” Stuart said.

“I don't want it to drag on for too long. We'll just keep communicating with both his manager and David himself.

“He wouldn't have gone out of his way and spent the day here if he wasn't genuine about wanting to have a look around and see what we're about.”