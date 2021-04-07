Adam Reynolds is prepared to walk away from the South Sydney Rabbitohs after it was revealed that the club is set to stand firm on their offer of a one-year deal.

Reynolds is keen for a longer-term deal but the Rabbitohs aren’t willing to sacrifice their future plans for Reynolds.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that the Rabbitohs are prepared to lose Reynolds and that their captain is prepared to leave the club behind at season’s end.

It is being reported that the Rabbitohs held a meeting on Tuesday to settle on a position ahead of a meeting with Reynolds’ management.

Originally, Reynolds had been set on a three-year deal but has been willing to drop that to two-years.

The Rabbitohs aren’t against the idea of Reynolds staying at the club beyond 2022, and will happily entertain the idea of another extension but are desperate not to have their hands tied by the deal.

There has been reported interest from the North Queensland Cowboys, however Reynolds’ camp believe that information leaked about his training loads may have a negative impact on the move and aren’t happy.

The Cowboys are currently formulating an offer for Reynolds and look the most likely destination at this point for the halfback.

South Sydney had reportedly hoped that Reynolds would be understanding of the club’s salary cap predicament when discussing a new deal but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Reynolds made the issue of his contract public back in February which has also angered the higher-ups at the club.

There is also reported interest from Brisbane and the Gold Coast for the premiership playmaker.