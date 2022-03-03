Brisbane Broncos captain Adam Reynolds will miss his side's Round 1 opener against South Sydney after reportedly testing positive for Covid-19.

While the veteran's health and subsequent absence is yet to be confirmed by the club, Peter Badel of The Courier Mail has stated that the 31-year-old will miss the half's clash against his old side.

Despite a pre-season spent out of action, Reynolds was in line to make his debut for the River City franchise on Thursday, March 11.

However, after sitting out the Bronco's pair of trial contests throughout February with soreness, there remained a view as late as last week that Reynolds was touch and go for the season opener.

According to reports from The Daily Telegraph, Kobe Hetherington is also set to miss the clash with Souths after posting a positive test alongside Reynolds.

The pair are now required to provide a negative PCR test to remain in Kevin Walters' selection frame.

The Broncos have since confirmed that the pair are currently isolating away from the remainder of the club's playing staff and officials via an official statement.

Reynolds, a Redfern native, laced the boots on 231 occasions for a club-record 1896 points during his 10 season stint in cardinal and myrtle.