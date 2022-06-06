Broncos halfback Adam Reynolds remains a test to be named for Saturday's match against Canberra as he continues to work his way back from hamstring and groin setbacks.

Reynolds has been sidelined since Round 10 with the pair of ailments, having missed matches against the Knights and Titans, with the past weekend's bye aiding the former Rabbitoh's recuperation period.

Young playmaker Ezra Mam has been a sensation for Kevin Walters in Reynolds' absence, recording two try assists in his debut against Newcastle before backing his maiden match up against Gold Coast the week after.

The rising Bronco could retain the No.7 jumper for Round 14, with Reynolds continuing to train away from the main group this week on a modified regime.

Reynolds looks pretty comfortable kicking though so that’s a good sign. Suffered a hamstring strain on May 25 and had groin issues before that. #nrl @9NewsQueensland pic.twitter.com/7IVjiyctKi — Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottlieb) June 6, 2022

The Broncos are sure to give Reynolds every chance to prove his fitness for selection ahead of the weekend, which could see Walters' side extend their winning run to seven matches.

Both Mam and Reynolds have played an integral part in the hot streak, placing a difficult decision for Walters at the selection table.

Five-eighth Tyson Gamble has also impressed since coming into the side in Round 7, having played every minute of the club's winning streak.

Should he be deemed fit, Reynolds will slot into halfback for the Broncos, leaving Walters to weigh up his playmaking partner in either Gamble or Mam.

Reynolds will also resume kicking duties for the Broncos once he returns, with Kotoni Staggs having taken on the duties in the veteran's leave.

Staggs is among five Brisbane players at Origin camp this week, having been joined by Selwyn Cobbo, Payne Haas, Kurt Capewell and Patrick Carrigan.

The quintet could also be in the frame for selection should they pull up from Origin without any niggles.

The Broncos will host Canberra at Suncorp Stadium at 7:35pm (AEST) on Saturday night.