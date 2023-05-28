Adam Reynolds and the Broncos have reportedly began contract talks to see the captain extend his time at the club.

The 32-year-old made his debut in 2012 for the Rabbitohs, having since played 263 games, including 12 so far this year for the Broncos.

Reynolds' current deal with the club expires at the end of 2024, with the Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield now reporting that the two parties are interested in extending his time in Brisbane.

Steve Gillis, Reynolds' agent, has reportedly entered into talks with the Broncos about a new deal for the veteran, keen to extend his time for at least another season.

2024 will mark Reynolds' third season with the club after making the move from South Sydney back in 2021 after a decade and a premiership with the club.

After a strong debut season in Brisbane, which saw the veteran play 20 games, Reynolds has missed just one game this season after suffering an injury in his side's Round 11 loss to Melbourne.

The halfback was stretchered off the ground in the first half after suffering what looked to be a neck injury, with the club soon clearing him of serious injury to his neck, but was sidelined through mandatory concussion protocols.

While contract talks reportedly get underway, the Broncos will next face the Sharks in Round 14 after claiming top spot on the ladder.