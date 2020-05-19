The ARL Commission has today approved the six venues that will host NRL games upon the season’s resumption.

Bankwest Stadium, Campbelltown Stadium, Central Coast Stadium, Suncorp Stadium, QCB Stadium and AAMI Park – will be used during Phase 1 and at least until Round 9.

A review will be conducted after Round 9.

The stadiums were chosen for a variety factors, including those best equipped for the NRL’s biosecurity protocols, geographic location, rectangular rather than oval stadiums and commercial considerations.

“The competition will begin with a consolidated approach to venues. Each venue requires customised infrastructure to meet our strict biosecurity requirements. We’ve adopted a phased approach for venues should restrictions be eased in the future,” acting NRL CEO Abdo told NRL.com.

“We’ve chosen three consolidated venues for clubs in and around Sydney to ensure there are no double headers at venues and in different parts of the region to meet the geographical challenges we face.”

See below where your team will play its home games…

Bankwest Stadium: Eels, Bulldogs, Rabbitohs, Sharks, Roosters

Campbelltown Stadium: Dragons, Tigers, Panthers, Raiders

Central Coast Stadium: Knights, Warriors, Sea Eagles

Suncorp Stadium: Broncos and Titans

QCB Stadium (North QLD): Cowboys

AAMI Park (Melbourne): Storm