The NRL’s plan to relaunch the fixture has been revealed, with games set be played across five days from the competition’s target return date on May 28, as reported by Fox Sports.

The reboot will be headlined by a one-off Monday night Sydney derby between the Parramatta Eels and the Wests Tigers on June 1.

A blockbuster Roosters-Rabbitohs clash is tipped for the Friday night where Latrell Mitchell will face off against his old side.

The league is reportedly finalising the the rest of the first round of the season relaunch.

“We think it would be a great celebration to relaunch the NRL season with big games five nights in a row,” Fox Sports head of television Steve Crawley said..

“Remembering it’s not our call and we realise it would be a one-off, but you can hear the cheers from the lounge rooms now.”

Eels chief executive Jim Sarantinos told The Daily Telegraph that the club would be thrilled to get the opportunity to play on a Monday night stage.

“Our club welcomes any ideas that will celebrate the return of rugby league by building on the strong rivalries of two big Sydney teams,” Sarantinos said.

“The Easter Monday game against the Tigers has become a modern Sydney tradition so we are pleased that there may be an opportunity for us to play this fixture once the season returns.”