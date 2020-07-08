Young gun David Fifita has asked for an outrageous counter offer to the Broncos, which includes playing for the Gold Coast Titans and the Brisbane in the space of two seasons, according to Channel 7 News.

Fifita has asked to move to the Titans in a loan deal for season 2021 in a bid to take up the million-dollar offer the club is offering but then come back to the Broncos a year later.

He reportedly does not want to be a long-term Titans player.

Fifita is flirting with the idea of a move to the Titans as the offer is 300k more than the Broncos deal. But Brisbane say the counter offer by Fifita is disrespecting both clubs.

The rising forward reportedly met with Brisbane officials this morning and informed them he was going to the leave the club.

However, he since backflipped and said he wants to stay but only for a year.

The 20-year old has now changed his mind several teams in just a matter of days. What will be his next decision is anyone’s guess.