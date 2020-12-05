For much of the offseason, the talk has been about what colours Josh Addo-Carr will wear next season.

Early talk suggested the Wests Tigers were the leading candidates for the wantaway Storm winger, while reports emerged this week that the Bulldogs made an offer believed to be in the region of a four-year deal worth $2 million.

Despite this, Addo-Carr is said to favor a move to South Sydney, yet, unfortunately for the NSW State of Origin representative, the Rabbitohs are not keen to submit an offer until they lock away two of their stars.

According to The Daily Telegraph’s Fatima Kdouh, the Rabbitohs’ main priorty is to re-sign Latrell Mitchell and Junior Tatola.

The pair come out of contract at the end of 2021 and the Rabbitohs are keen to keep hold of two of their prized assests for 2022 and beyond.

That could mean Addo-Carr misses out on his desired move to Redfern and puts the Bulldogs very much in the hunt for the 25-year-old.