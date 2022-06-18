Versatile Tiger Adam Doueihi has revealed he turned down the option to be put on ice for the entire 2022 season, instead wanting to represent the venture club as they look to battle through a difficult campaign.

The Tigers bid farewell to senior coach Michael Maguire and are currently tied to 13th on the ladder from 13 matches, having collected just four wins.

They've done so without the services of Doueihi, who was prolific at Concord last year in what was a career-best year for the 23-year-old.

That season was brought to an abrupt ending against the Sharks in August, with Doueihi beginning a long road to recovery after suffering an ACL injury.

His recuperation is set to meet its conclusion on Sunday when the Tigers travel to CommBank Stadium to face Canterbury, with Doueihi listed on the interchange.

The former Rabbitoh held conversations with club medical staff, football boss Tim Sheens, Maguire and interim coach Brett Kimmorley in regards to his return, having set his sights on 2022 rather than holding off until next season.

Embed from Getty Images

Having been left "sick of training", Doueihi was firmly set on returning to the field in the back-end of this season.

“It was obviously a conversation and people have mentioned it, but I definitely didn’t want to take the whole season off,” Doueihi said, via The Daily Telegraph. “It wasn’t right for me nor the club.

“I’m here to play footy and do my job. I’m sick of training. I’m not a good observer of footy. I’m really glad to be back.

“I’ve been cleared by all the medical people, but myself, Tim, Noddy, even Madge when he was here, we sat down and thought we’re better off taking a few extra weeks.

“The more weeks you leave the graft, the more it heals.

“We sat down after the game (on Sunday) and Noddy asked if I wanted to play, so I put my hand up. I was keen to play.

“I don’t think it’s all over if you have a third one but you definitely don’t want to be having three (reconstructions).”

Doueihi's return comes in a critical campaign for the Eastwood product, who will be free to assess his options from November as his current deal expires at the end of next season.

While a call will need to be made, Doueihi has placed little focus on his long-term future, wanting to prove he can return to the top while expressing his love for the Tigers.

“I haven’t looked into it,” Doueihi said.

“There is no real rush. I want to show the club that I can play good footy. It’s in the back of my mind. Maybe closer towards the end of the year it’s something I will think about.

Embed from Getty Images

“You never tap out on your teammates or throw the white flag. I love the club. When I first signed here I said I wanted to bring success and we haven’t done it yet. I’m happy here and I want to bring some success.”

The Tigers will clash with the Bulldogs at 4:05pm (AEST) on Saturday at CommBank Stadium.