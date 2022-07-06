The Gold Coast Titans' push to get off the bottom of the NRL ladder has received a boost, with the club confirming Jayden Campbell is approaching a return.

The young gun fullback has been on the shelf for a number of weeks as he has recovered from a hamstring injury which was sustained during a Round 13 loss to the North Queensland Cowboys.

He was expected to miss around eight weeks, which meant even with the representative round added in, he wasn't due to be back on-field until at least Round 20, but more likely Round 21 when the Titans travel to Melbourne to face the Storm.

The club haven't confirmed outright that he will return in their next game after the bye in Round 18, but a club statement confirmed he is about to commence team skill training, suggesting a return could be imminent.

The club also confirmed coach Justin Holbrook will have close to a full roster to pick from for Round 18 against the Brisbane Broncos following a tough encounter against the Newcastle Knights last Friday in the Hunter.

The loss, which saw Newcastle wingers Edrick Lee and Dominic Young combine for a staggering eight tries, has seen Justin Holbrook face mounting criticism over his role, with reports suggesting he had coached his last game for the Titans.

The reports come with the NRL's coaching merry-go-round in full swing, as the Canterbury Bulldogs, Wests Tigers and New Zealand Warriors all search for a replacement coach.

Campbell's return to first-grade will likely see AJ Brimson move back to five-eighth, with Paul Turner to make way, although Holbrook could yet opt to retain Turner in the side, potentially in a bench role.

Campbell may also be forced to return through the QLD Cup, as he did last time he was injured.