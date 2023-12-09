Former premiership winner Daniel Mortimer has announced his return to rugby league after retiring from the game less than 18 months ago.

Having last played in the NRL in 2017, the halfback returned to his hometown Orange CYMS, two years later and would play for the team during the 2021 and 2022 campaigns.

However, after announcing his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, Mortimer will return to the team. Formed in 1945, Orange CYMS currently compete in the Group 10 rugby league competition in New South Wales, Australia.

The son of Bulldogs legend Peter Mortimer, and the nephew of former rugby league players Steve Mortimer, Chris Mortimer and Glen Mortimer, Daniel revealed that his return is due to a call from his former reserve-grade coach Anthony Redfern.

"He's a very infectious, positive person and he kept peppering me about it," Mortimer told the Central Western Daily.

"A few things happened which made me tempted and that's all it took for Red. He got in my ear, rang me a few times and it's hard to knock down someone with that sort of energy."

Debuting in the NRL in 2009 for the Parramatta Eels, Mortimer would have a nine-season stint in the competition and would register 128 NRL games for the Eels, Sydney Roosters, Gold Coast Titans and Cronulla Sharks.

He also spent two seasons with the Leigh Leopards in the Super League from 2017 to 2018. The one-time Primer Minister's XIII representative is mainly known for winning the Grand Final with the Roosters in 2013.

As he re-joins his junior club, Mortimer will be looking to drive them to success. Unfortunately, the club would only win game in the 2023 season and finished last in the Peter McDonald Premiership.

As well as bringing in Mortimer they have added former NRL forward Jack Buchanan to be their coach for next season.

"A few people have come back on board to steer the ship and if I can play a little role in helping the club get back on its feet, then that's my responsibility," he added.

"Now that it's done, I am excited. Once the season rolls around, I'll be much more excited."