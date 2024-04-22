Announcing his retirement from the NRL in 2019 after falling out of love with rugby league, Kane Elgey has joined a new club as he returns to the field.

An ex-playmaker for the Gold Coast Titans and Manly Sea Eagles, Elgey notched up 58 career appearances in the NRL, with his final game coming in Round 12, 2019, against the Penrith Panthers.

Surprisingly three players from that game still remain with the Sea Eagles; Reuben Garrick, Corey Waddell and Taniela Paseka.

Falling behind Dylan Walker and Cade Cust at the time to accompany Daly Cherry-Evans in the halves, Elgey confirmed his retirement back then despite still having one year to run on his contract.

Now returning to the field, it has been confirmed that Elgey has joined the Tugan Seahawks for this season in the Rugby League Gold Coast A competition.

Set to play a critical role for the club, his skill will see him guide the attack, while his experience will be crucial to the younger players in the squad.

Along with his time in the NRL, Elgey is a former Australian Schoolboys representative and was named the 2014 Under-20s Player of the Year, despite his team finishing 15th on the ladder.

"After months of consideration I have decided to officially retire from the NRL and move back home," Elgey said at the time of his retirement in 2019.

"I just know deep down I don't love it like I use (sic) to and when you lose that it's very hard to keep doing it at a high level."