After deciding to hang up the boots at the end of last year, a former NRL forward has returned to the field and joined a new team.

Playing in the NRL for the Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers and Melbourne Storm between 2007 to 2014, Junior Moors retired at the end of last season after a nine-season and 176-game stint overseas in the Super League and RFL Championship.

However, he has come out of retirement and joined former Wests Tigers teammate Ava Seumanufagai for the Campbelltown City Kangaroos, a club that competes in the Group 6 Rugby League competition.

The Kangaroos are currently fourth in the competition after the opening three rounds of the season and are coming off a 48-16 loss to the Camden Rams.

Throughout his NRL career, Moors made his NRL debut in Round 1 of the 2007 season and would finish his career with 70 first-grade appearances.

Most notably, he became a regular player of the Wests Tigers interchange bench but would move to the Melbourne Storm after struggling to cement a regular spot in the NRL team.

His career also includes three Tests for Samoa, and played in a NSW Cup Grand Final appearance for the Balmain Tigers before they unfortunately lost to the Newtown Jets.

