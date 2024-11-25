After announcing his retirement in October after seven seasons and 47 matches in the NRL, journeyman Poasa Faamausili has found a new team, returning to the local football scene.

Last playing with the Canterbury Bulldogs this season, Faamausili's career also saw him play for the Sydney Roosters (2018-20), New Zealand Warriors (2020), St George Illawarra Dragons (2021-22) and The Dolphins (2023).

Scoring four points in the process, he moved over from New Zealand at the age of 17 to follow his dream of playing in the NRL and was also a member of the Roosters 2016 Under-20s premiership-winning team.

He has now decided to come out of retirement to lace up the boots for the Narellan Jets in the Group 6 Rugby League competition - a club that has previously been the home of Ben Roberts, Shannon Gallant, Sean Keppie and Matt King.

This season, he made four appearances for the Canterbury Bulldogs - starting in the front-row to begin the season - where he made two tackle busts, 56.3 post-contact metres, 35 tackles and 168 total running metres.

“Securing a player of Poasa's calibre is exciting, not just for what he will bring to us on-field on game day, but for the role he will play in assisting and nurturing our local juniors coming through our ranks," said Jets coach Jake Tonitto.

"I welcome Poasa and his family to the Jets, and I look forward to working with him."

The Jets have also announced that Tuakana Tunupopo, Shane Kiel, Justice Leota and Kynan English will be on their roster for the 2025 season.

Tonitto has also been appointed as the head coach for the next two seasons and has previously coached the Penrith Panthers, Wests Magpies and Wests Tigers at the junior representative level.

His resume also includes a stint as the GM of Football for the North Sydney Bears, coaching in the Ron Massey Cup and more recently the Wests Macarthur first-grade competition for the past three seasons.