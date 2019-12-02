Cronulla centre Bronson Xerri still is hoping for a move away from the Sharks, although it looks like it won’t be at the Roosters with close friend Kyle Flanagan.

According to the Daily Telegraph, a third party has reportedly offered the Roosters Xerri’s services for next season, although Sydney aren’t thrilled about the idea.

With Latrell Mitchell set to depart before the start of next season, the Roosters do have an open spot on left centre, although they seem to be keen on either Billy Smith or Brett Morris to replace Mitchell.

Xerri’s disappointment reportedly stems from the recent signing of Jesse Ramien, with the former Newcastle outside back on more money that Xerri.

The 19-year-old played 22 games in his debut season with the Sharks in 2019.