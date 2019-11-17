The Wests Tigers have reportedly added Dragons star Luciano Leilua to their roster for 2020, according to WWOS.

Leilua played 22 games for the Dragons this year and St George Illawarra were keen to keep him at the club, although it seems as though he’ll be a Tiger next season.

The 23-year-old is a Samoan international, and can play as both a centre or a second-rower, showcasing his on-field versatility.

The signing would replace Ryan Matterson at the club, with the former Tiger agreeing to move to Parramatta during the off-season.