The Wests Tigers have reportedly added Dragons star Luciano Leilua to their roster for 2020, according to WWOS.
Leilua played 22 games for the Dragons this year and St George Illawarra were keen to keep him at the club, although it seems as though he’ll be a Tiger next season.
The 23-year-old is a Samoan international, and can play as both a centre or a second-rower, showcasing his on-field versatility.
The signing would replace Ryan Matterson at the club, with the former Tiger agreeing to move to Parramatta during the off-season.
Gee if the Dragons dont sign somebody big on the back of this, then I reckon us fans may just start a revolution.
He’s an out and out second rower or lock. If he ever played centre it might have been for 3 minutes whilst somebody had a cork or something.
His brother is a centre though, so maybe thats why you’re confused.
Great signing by Wests, loss for Dragons was playing good minutes end of this season. Dragons should sign Gideon Gela-Mosby from NQ . Great player thats extremely fast .
Out of all the promising juniors the Dragons have had over the last few years Dufty, Host, Field, Leilua, Robson, Herbert, Garrick – they’ve either failed to developed them and they are fading into obscurity or they have simply left. They kept Lawrie. Um great..
When you refuse to play promising talent in 1st grade and then buy B graders from other clubs and play them instead, well thats what happens. None of those players improved under the Dragons except Leilua and he’s now gone.
Lets watch the same happen to the next crop, Sailor, Lomax and Saab.
They have become a pathetically inept club who would have somehow managed to turn the likes cronk, inglis, slater and thurston into nobodies. Please take a broom to the whole football department. Please!
Anybody who rates Gela-Mosby obviously hasn’t seen him play. He makes so many mistakes, isn’t even a good Intrust Cup player.
If Gela-Mosby is considered a bargain, I am sure Dragons will go after him and pay overs anyway
I see & feel your pain butters – currently a shambles of a club.
Embarrassing to be associated with on all levels – players, sponsors, fans – all have had enough of the debacle.
Does April fools day also land on the 18th of November?
Surely this is a gee up. The club needs to offload Dufty, Lafai, De Belin & Aitken not this bloke.
I honestly cannot see what the club is trying to achieve going forward.
Why is Johnston waiting until the De Belin case? Just go now so the club can move forward.
Cheers
Dragons were never keen to keep him, what a load of cr@p, they are too stupid to keep gun players, but love signing pensioners. They only need Luke because they let Reece Robson and Patrick Herbert go. Hopefully they’ll get the spoon and we can clean out the coaching staff and board. Even Johnston realised it was a waste of time being CEO.
Another good young player lost by the Dragons.
In signing Luke, apparently Mary’s master plan is to give Luke game time while moving McInnes to the back row. Brilliant! Move your best performing forward out of position to give a flop a run and take off one of your specialist back rowers.
Swap Tim Lafai for Jack Bird for starters.
Sack De Belin and sign Trent Merrin.
Swap Euan Aiken for David Nofoaluma
Keep for competition for places, he could always possibly move into the wing.
1. Sailor
2. Rawalawa/Saab/Dufty
3. Bird
4. Lomax
5. Nofoaluma
6. Norman
7. Hunt
8. Graham
9. McInnes
10. Vaughan
11. Frizzel
12. T Sims
13. Merrin
14. Luke/Feild
15. Lawrie
16. Timm
17. K Sims
Lafai is no good, bring back Jack Bird, Bird is probably a better player now and has a bunch more potential. Would bring in a decent winger for one side of the field, while giving the Tigers a centre to replace Masters. De Belin won’t be back for another year atleast so should just cut ties with him and move on. Let Trent Merrin return home, he’s another big body who wouldn’t be bad at lock. Keep promoting the young guys for off the bench.
Merrin isn’t coming back, he’s staying in UK. Next to go will be Lomax, Tigers and Raiders want him. Jai Field we leave for sure with no opportunities under McDudor.
Leilua is a humungous loss. Saint Illawarra has almost surpassed Soufths as the dead head club.
You just couldn’t resist it could you boofhead.
Chalky that’s a dead head, soufths are a dead head club not a boofhead club.
Indeed they are coached by a boofhead….. who should be sacked from England and danced out the trannsit doors by Crowe.
I can understand the comments I’m reading from the Dragons supporters.
Surely, surely, they have to lock down Frizell as the highest priority. I think if you lose him, it gets very dark/very quick.
The next priority would have to be the signing of a young, high profile player, with the cash from Widdop and others. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if they made a last minute play at Latrell.
Other than that, blood some young guys in 2020, transition coaches (to Flanno), do the cleanout at the end of the year, and you’ll have plenty of cash, especially if JDB goes/Graham retires, and 2021 could see a strong club again..