Should Sam Burgess be medically retired from the NRL due to his shoulder injury, the Rabbitohs could offer him a 10-year contract to work in the club’s football administration.

Burgess is currently on a $3.6 million deal at the Bunnies over the next three years, although The Daily Telegraph understands South Sydney could stretch those dollars over the next 10 years (at $360,000 a year) to train him.

The Englishman is getting set for life after football, and has also signed a new deal at Fox Sports.

The NRL is set to push through his medical retirement by the end of the week, freeing up cap space for the Rabbitohs for 2020 and beyond.