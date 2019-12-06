Canterbury has emerged as contenders to land Broncos star David Fifita, with both parties set to meet for a potential move for the 2021 season.

While Brisbane remains front-runners to retain their star man, NRL.com reports the Bulldogs have asked the question and will look to attract Fifita down the coast when they hold a meeting with him in the next week.

Fifita scored seven tries from his 24 league games in 2019, enjoying his best season yet at Red Hill, with the 19-year-old contracted for his third senior year with the Broncos in 2020.

Fifita also earned a call-up to the Maroons’ State of Origin side and was named captain of the Junior Kangaroos in their victory over France in October.

It is also beloved that Fifita’s management will also be meeting with several other suitors who are keen on luring one of the league’s most valuable talents.

Before any move can be made, the league will need to hand down their Integrity Unit findings on an alleged incident involving Fifita and a security guard from a Bali nightclub four weeks ago.

A deal between the broncos, the guard and the police was being dealt while Fifita spent two nights in an Indonesian jail cell.

The Bulldogs have already flexed their muscles in the off-season so far, acquiring Dean Britt (South Sydney), Joe Stimson (Melbourne) and Sione Katoa (Penrith).

Canterbury has faced salary cap restrictions across their last two seasons but are now prepared to dive deep into their pockets for 2021 and beyond.

The Bulldogs will also have Josh Jackson, Kieran Foran, Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Aiden Tolman and Marcelo Montoya off contract at the conclusion of next season.