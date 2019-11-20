Warriors veteran Blake Green has been linked to the Brisbane Broncos, according to The Daily Telegraph’s Dean Ritchie.

The Broncos are looking to beef up their spine and the 33-year old could be the answer.

Richie said that Brisbane are considering offering the playmaker a one-year contract but casted doubt on a deal eventuating.

“The mail out there and the speculation continues is that they’re having a sneaky peek at Blake Green,” The Daily Telegraph’s Dean Ritchie told Sky Sports’ Big Sports Breakfast.

“He’s 33, they don’t have a half, it’d be a one-year deal obviously just at the end of the contract for Green. He’s still got one year to go at the Warriors, but just a suggestion around town that he might just be a fill in… until they can establish their halves up there.

“I don’t think personally it will happen but certainly there is some mail around town that Blake Green may be interesting in one finale with the Broncos.”