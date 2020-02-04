Warrington star back-rower Ben Murdoch-Masila is expected to sign with the New Zealand Warriors in the coming days from the 2021 NRL season, according to stuff.co.nz.

The report states that the 28-year old will honour the rest of his contract with Warrington and play out the remainder of the Super League season.

The former Wests Tigers and Penrith Panthers player has found a new lease of life in England after struggling with work ethic issues and playing time in 58 appearances in the NRL between 2010 and 2016.

Since signing for the Salford Red Devils in 2016 and subsequently signing for the Warrington Warriors in 2018, Murdoch-Masila has established himself as one of the premier forwards in Super League. He has also been instrumental in Tonga’s rise as a force in international rugby league.

This signing leaves the Warriors with one roster spot to fill with less than six weeks until the start of the NRL season and could begin a period of significant change to the Warriors playing list.

Young hooker Wayne Egan is the only off-season signing for the Warriors while Lachlan Burr, Jackson Frei, Blake Green, Patrick Herbert, Gerard Beale, Peta Hiku, Adam Keighran, Sam Lisone, Leivaha Pulu, Nathaniel Roache, Taane Milne and Isaiah Papali’i are all out of contract at season’s end.

With many of those names expected to move on, Murdoch-Masila might be one of many fresh faces to greet Warriors fans for 2021.