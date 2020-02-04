Warrington star back-rower Ben Murdoch-Masila is expected to sign with the New Zealand Warriors in the coming days from the 2021 NRL season, according to stuff.co.nz.
The report states that the 28-year old will honour the rest of his contract with Warrington and play out the remainder of the Super League season.
The former Wests Tigers and Penrith Panthers player has found a new lease of life in England after struggling with work ethic issues and playing time in 58 appearances in the NRL between 2010 and 2016.
Since signing for the Salford Red Devils in 2016 and subsequently signing for the Warrington Warriors in 2018, Murdoch-Masila has established himself as one of the premier forwards in Super League. He has also been instrumental in Tonga’s rise as a force in international rugby league.
This signing leaves the Warriors with one roster spot to fill with less than six weeks until the start of the NRL season and could begin a period of significant change to the Warriors playing list.
Young hooker Wayne Egan is the only off-season signing for the Warriors while Lachlan Burr, Jackson Frei, Blake Green, Patrick Herbert, Gerard Beale, Peta Hiku, Adam Keighran, Sam Lisone, Leivaha Pulu, Nathaniel Roache, Taane Milne and Isaiah Papali’i are all out of contract at season’s end.
With many of those names expected to move on, Murdoch-Masila might be one of many fresh faces to greet Warriors fans for 2021.
I just don’t get the warriors recruitment strategy(if there is one). We either go for Australian Superstars who want nothing to do with moving to New Zealand and playing for the warriors or reserve grade players who know they will get game time because warriors have more faith in other teams reserve players then there own.
I’ll start of by saying this wouldn’t have been a bad signing 2 years ago as he was just hitting prime and was quite destructive, but now is just depressing news that not only do we sign big ben 2 years to late, we don’t even get him this year at all.
To think that JFH, Taukeiaho, Nikora, Glenn, Capewell, NAS, Kenny Bromwich, Fotuaika, Tapine and Tupouniua are all still or were available and we didn’t chase any of them and then follow it up buy signing Ben just show how bad the warriors are run as a organisation.
Whoever is making these decisions should be ashamed of themselves and should have no part in making decisions for a rugby league team. We finish 13th but we bring none of our best juniors up and sign a reserve grade hooker. Really bring me confidence that the warriors winning it this year
The NRL need to adopt a similar cap structure to super league where 2 “marquee” players aren’t included in the cap .. this would allow the warriors ( & some of the other struggling clubs) to pay OVERS OVERS to lure genuine top quality players from rugby union & Aussie/England.
Warriors need some better/bigger sponsors to offer TPA’s like the other powerhouse clubs.
As for your above statement I disagree the difference from the best clubs and worst clubs isn’t money(even though it helps), its development. For example I’ll use the storm, I can’t think of a single player that the storm have signed that was considered a superstar before going there in the last 7ish years, the storm have developed these players into superstars.
the same can be said with roosters. Apart from Tedesco and Cronk the entire roosters team is either juniors or players who were not regular established nrl players but yet with superior coaching and recruiting/development they have become the best team in the nrl.
We are used to seeing burnt out NRL players heading to Super League for a paid holiday at the end of their careers so this is something different.
The games of super league I’ve caught masila has been a beast ask Gburgess he got steamed rolled by him if they got him for around the 350-400k mark good signing I’d be happy as a warriors supporter
IMO Warriors and Dragons will fight it out for the spoon this year, last’s years duds should improve a fair bit like the Titans, Dogs, and Knights should be stronger too. Both dragons and warriors recruitment has been second rate and both have maintained dud coaches, hard to see much improvement. But I hope I’m wrong, I’d like to see both lift their game.
