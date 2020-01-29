The Sydney Roosters have emerged as frontrunners to sign Rabbitohs star Adam Doueihi, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.
The report states that the reigning back-to-back premiers are currently in negotiations with the 21-year old, who is expected to receive a leave of absence from the Souths in the coming days.
Doueihi was put on the outer at the Bunnies after they acquired Latrell Mitchell and re-signed Cody Walker. He was given permission by coach Wayne Bennett to explore his options elsewhere.
The utility had previously been linked to the Wests Tigers to re-up with former coach Michael Maguire, but the two parties could not come to an agreement on a contract.
Melbourne were also thought to be in the mix to sign him.
If signed by the Tricolours, Doueihi would likely be the backup to James Tedesco in the No. 1 jersey.
