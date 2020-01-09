Emerging Bulldog Lachlan Lewis is on Melbourne’s radar.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Lewis has been linked to the Storm in a potential player swap for the homesick Josh Addo-Carr.

Canterbury are interested in Addo-Carr but are reportedly not willing to give up Lewis to get him.

The Bulldogs would reportedly consider a player swap, but do not want to release one of their key players, such as Lewis.

The Storm are prepared to release the flyer on compassionate grounds, provided they receive compensation in the form of a player swap or transfer fee.

He will remain at Melbourne for the 2020 season unless a deal can be made with a rival club.

The Wests Tigers have also been linked to Addo-Carr, who he made his NRL debut with in 2016.