Star Panthers winger Josh Mansour has been told by the club he is free to find a new home for 2021, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Despite having a year to run on his deal with Penrith worth around $500,000, the 30-year old could be playing at a different club next season.

A number of rivals are already circling the former NSW Blues and Kangaroos flyer, who will be released if he can find a new club.

Mansour is coming off a great season on the left wing, helping lead the club to their 17-game winning streak and grand final appearance.

He averaged 181 metres per game, made 21 line breaks, 69 tackles busts and scored 12 tries.

But the Panthers are believed to be favouring youngster Charlie Staines at wing and the 20-year old could win a starting spot next year ahead of Mansour.

Mansour spoke to The Sydney Morning Herald during grand final week about his passion for the panthers.

“I love this place so much,” he said two weeks ago.

“Words can’t even describe how much I love this place. It’s my home. This place is my home. Every time I’ve come off contract I’ve never ever wanted to leave. My heart is here. The club has always had my back and by playing on I wanted to pay them back.”