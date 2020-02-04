The Sydney Roosters have rubbished reports that they could throw a lifeline to Cronulla’s Josh Dugan, according to Fox Sports’ James Hooper.

A report from nine.com.au suggested that the reigning back-to-back premiers were keen on the former State of Origin and Test centre following Latrell Mitchell’s defection to the Souths and Billy Smith’s ACL injury.

However, Hooper said the Tricolours are not interested in the 29-year old.

Dugan still has two years to run on his deal with the Sharks but is believed to be available given the club’s outside back depth.

His deal is worth over $800,000 a season.