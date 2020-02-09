Phil Gould has worn many different hats during his storied rugby league career.



One of the most polarising figures in NRL land, the 61-year is a former player, Origin coach, two premiership-winning NRL coach, prominent media member and former Penrith boss.

And now, he’s considering going down a whole new avenue in a move that will undoubtedly shake up the landscape.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Gould is considering becoming a player agent.

The report states that Gould will likely apply to become an accredited NRL player manager during the next round of intakes in April.

It is believed that he has already starting to build his team to help in his new business direction.

He departed the Panthers last year and most recently was employed by St George Illawarra to review their basketball operations.

Gould would also reportedly seek to manage players from other sporting codes as well as celebrities and media figures.