The NRL is weighing up using a radical solution of loaning players from rival clubs to the Warriors to ensure eight matches are played each weekend.

With the Warriors staying in Australia to play the Raiders on the Gold Coast on Saturday, they have not given any long-term assurances of remaining in the country beyond this week.

According to the Daily Telegraph, one of the makeshift solutions to the issue includes forming a makeshift Warriors side composed of potential discards and veteran players from other clubs. This shows the NRL’s willingness to fulfill broadcasting commitments.

The team could potentially be mixed with Warriors players willing to remain in Australia and play out the season and others who cannot get playing time with their current side. The Warriors look set to receive large salary cap dispensations if the plan goes ahead and calls to rival clubs and player managers have been made.

Experienced players who participated in reserve-grade competitions last weekend such as Bryson Goodwin, Billy Magoulias, Mason Lino and Jayson Bukuya may be considered as well as players without NRL contracts such as Michael Lichaa, Josh Hoffman and Patrick Kaufusi.

This idea could also lead to budding first-grade stars such as Adam Clune, Jayden Sullivan and Stefano Utoikamanu being given top grade exposure.

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg has stated they cannot force any player to remain in Australia. He will meet with Warriors players and officials following their match with the Raiders.