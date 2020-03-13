“We started looking at financial implications a week ago because we want to see the clubs and the game in a healthy financial position,” V’landys told the Herald.



“We don’t want any of the clubs to be financially affected. We will wait and see what the scenario is but we will provide financial relief through grants to the clubs.

“Fortunately at the moment we have some money in the bank and situations like this highlight what I’ve been talking about when I’ve said we need to have future funds.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state premiers are gathering in Sydney today for a COAG meeting, with the NRL set to be informed of the verdict mid-afternoon relating to mass gatherings.

Cowboys chief executive Jeff Reibel added: “We’re acting on the advice of authorities we’ve received today, but we understand that’s constantly moving.