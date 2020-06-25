Journalist Paul Kent has revealed there could be trouble brewing between the Brisbane Bronocs and coach Anthony Seibold.

An awkward dressing room exchange after the side 20-18 lost to Manly has suggested Seibold has lost the players.

The coach reportedly stood up in front of the playing group and asked if he had their support.

“The Broncos are in a little big of trouble,” Kent said on the Matty Johns Podcast.

“Seibold said to them the other night after the Manly game ‘If I’m not the right bloke for the job then tell me’… two [players stood up]. Two said ‘nah mate you’re OK’, and the rest of them sat looking at their shoes.

“There’s issues up there.

“The sad thing about what’s going wrong at the Broncos is they’re not actually turning it around. It’s just a snowball that’s getting bigger. It’s the runaway train they’ve lost control of.

“At some stage someone is going to have to come in, with clear instructions, and get clear result and turn it around.

“This is the first time you would say the Titans are a chance of getting them [this week].”

Brisbane have lost their last four matches, with things beginning to look dire at Red Hill.

Kent had also revealed some of the bizarre instructions Seibold gave his fullback Jamayne Isaako. Isakko has been replaced in the side this week by young gun Tesi Niu.

“Jamayne Isaako got dropped. He got told last week when he played don’t run the ball,” Kent said.

“He was told to stand on one side of the field, he wan’t allowed to go to the other side of the field, and when he got it he had to pass straight away.”

The revelations shocked Matt Johns.

“That is totally the opposite of the Roosters. The Rooster get freedom,” Johns said.