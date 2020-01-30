It’s official – Adam Doueihi is back at the Wests Tigers.

The Rabbitohs star has signed a four-year contract with Tigers effective immediately after being released by the Souths.

The new deal will tie him to the Tigers until the end of the 2023 season.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the Sydney Roosters were the frontrunners to land the 21-year old.

However, he decided against their offer in favour of a reported four-year $2.5 million deal with the Tigers.

The utility will likely get first crack at the No. 1 jersey for Michael Maguire’s side.

“I’m very pleased we’ve been able to secure Adam on a long-term deal at Wests Tigers,” Maguire told weststigers.com.au.

“He is a fine young man off the field and is an excellent addition to our squad with his talent and versatility across a number of positions.

“Adam is a tremendously hard worker who carries himself very well, and we’re all excited to see him take the next steps forward in his career at this club.”

Doueihi was reportedly swayed by the security of a long-term deal and a starting spot.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Roosters coach Trent Robinson could not guarantee Doueihi a permanent starting spot but saw him settling into a long-term five-eighth role.

It is believed that part of the Roosters’ pitch was to work with Cooper Cronk to help develop his game.

The addition of Doueihi is a major coup for the Wests, joining Canberra’s Joey Leilua and potentially Melbourne’s Harry Grant as inclusions this off-season.

It is believed that the Rabbitohs will pay a substantial amount of this year’s salary and chip in about $50,000 next year.