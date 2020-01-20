The Cronulla Sharks are set to offer Bronson Xerri a massive five-year deal in hope he will commit to the club and fight off interest from the Sydney Roosters, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Roosters are looking to replace Latrell Mitchell after he departed for South Sydney last week and have earmarked Xerri.

The reigning back-to-back premiers plan to throw the kitchen sink at Xerri next season with Brett Morris, Ryan Hall and Mitchell Aubusson all coming out of contract.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Sharks aren’t happy with the Roosters approach to a possible switch as Xerri is contracted until the end of 2021.

NRL rules state clubs are not allowed to talk or approach Xerri until November 1.

Cronulla want to finalize a deal with Xerri prior to the anti-tampering deadline and plan on taking action against any club attempting to encourage the 19 year-old to break his current deal at the end of the season with a year still to run.