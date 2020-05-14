Broncos star Anthony Milford has opted into his deal for 2021, as first reported by Seven News Brisbane’s Chris Garry on Thursday night.

Next season marks the final year of the 25-year old’s multimillion dollar four-year deal, with Milford having until the end of May to tell Brisbane if he was opting in.

According to NRL.com, Milford was weighing up his immediate playing future this week but has opted to remain a Bronco despite receiving interest from rival clubs.

The club is yet to make an official announcement about Milford opting in.

Milford is one of several big-name Broncos with a 2021 player option. Jack Bird is expected to follow his lead and stay at Red Hill next season.

Andrew McCullough, Corey Oates and Jake Turpin also have contract options for next season too.