Good news rugby league fans!

The ARL Commission is tomorrow expected to sign off a May 21 return for the NRL, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The report states that the preferred option for the rest of the season is a Sydney-based 13 round campaign plus finals, with every team to play each other once.

The second proposal, which has been met with resistance from some players on a RLPA phone hook-up on Wednesday, would see the league split into two conferences.

Sydney-based players will be allowed to stay at home when the competition returns, while border restriction would see North Queensland Cowboys, Brisbane Broncos, Gold Coast Titans, Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors move to Sydney for at least two weeks.

Newcastle and Canberra would be allowed to stay in their respective cities and travel to Sydney on game day,

The Warriors will be given travel exemptions from the New Zealand and Australian governments and would have to self isolate for 14 days but still be able to train.

The NRL is reportedly optimistic that the competition will resume on May 21, however, May 28 is the more likely return date.