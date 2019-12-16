Melbourne’s Josh Addo-Carr is set to request a release from the club on Monday, according to The Daily Telegraph and Channel Nine.

The winger will meet with Storm coach Craig Bellamy on Monday and make his request away official.

The 24-year old has long been linked with a move to Sydney this off-season for family reasons.

It is believed that Addo-Carr has split from his manager and is now handling negotiations himself, with the Wests Tigers reportedly at the forefront to secure his signature.

However, Nine is reporting that Bellamy will refuse his request to depart the club, with two years running on his current.

The supercoach told media on Friday: “We expect that he’ll fulfil his contract, so until something happens other than that, that’s what we’re expecting.

“I think he’s having some issues with his manager at the moment or they’re having issues with each other, so as I said, he’s got another two years to run on his contract and we’ll be expecting him to see out those two years.”