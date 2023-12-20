Recently released Canberra Raiders outside back Brad Morkos has decided to pull on the boots again after leaving the NRL.

Rated as one of the game's best young centres, Morkos dropped a bombshell out of nowhere earlier this year, and he decided not to pursue a career in the NRL.

A former New South Wales junior State of Origin player, Morkos could well have been in line for an increased role at the Raiders in 2024 following the retirement of club captain and veteran centre Jarrod Croker.

According to Wide World of Sports, Morkos has decided to play park footy with Albion Park Eagles in the Wollongong region. Albion Park is coached by former top-grade players Josh White and Jason Hooper.

A centre, Morkos played four Tests for Lebanon at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup, which was held in England and has made 40 appearances already for the Canberra NSW Cup team, scoring ten tries.

Nine of those tries came in 22 games during a successful 2023, which also saw 77 tackle breaks, three try assists, 115 metres per contest and a tackle efficiency of 92.1 per cent.

He recently received the NSW Cup Coaches' Award for the 2023 season.