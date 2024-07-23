Released by the Catalan Dragons a fortnight ago due to a “highly unacceptable” incident, Jayden Nikorima has already joined a new club to continue his rugby league career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2023, Nikorima was released by the Dragons alongside two-time premiership winner Siosiua Taukeiaho after they skipped out on attending a training session to attend a concert in the United Kingdom.

Terminated by the Dragons, he will make his return to the competition sooner than expected and will line up for the Salford Red Devils in the Super League for the remainder of this season, effective immediately.

The older brother of Dolphins playmaker Kodi Nikorima, Jayden spent time with the Sydney Roosters (2016-17) and Melbourne Storm (2022-23), registering a total of nine NRL appearances.

He also represented the Junior Kangaroos in 2015, spent time with the Brisbane Broncos and their feeder club Redcliffe Dolphins in the QLD Cup as well as becoming a one-time New Zealand Maori All Star.

“I am really excited to be part of this great club," Nikorima said.

“I look forward to working hard, playing my best and contributing to the team's success. I am very grateful for the opportunity and the warm welcome, and I can't wait to get started!”

The move to the Red Devils sees him link up with fellow former NRL players Nene Macdonald, Tim Lafai, Cade Cust, King Vuniyayawa, Kallum Watkins and Shane Wright.

“It's that time of year where a fresh face and a player of quality is a welcomed addition as we enter the final push for finals rugby," head coach Paul Rowley added.

“Jayden joins us with his true potential yet to be realised, and we welcome him and his young family to Salford.

“We are looking forward to working together to fulfil his and our clubs' goals in 2024, and beyond. He is an exciting addition to our team!”