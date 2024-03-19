Less than 24 hours after being released by the Parramatta Eels, Ky Rodwell has confirmed his new club, effective immediately.

The forward will join Wakefield Trinity on a two-year contract until the end of the 2025 season, joining the likes of Renouf Atoni, Caleb Uele and Josh Bowden in the forward pack.

Beginning his career with the South Sydney Rabbitohs Harold Matthews Cup squad, Rodwell was named as an Australian Schoolboy in 2016 and represented the Under-20s NSW team in 2019.

Failing to reach first grade with the Rabbitohs, he joined the Parramatta Eels, making his NRL debut in Round 25, 2021, against the Penrith Panthers.

The club's 2022 Rookie of the Year, Rodwell would only manage five NRL games for the Eels.

“I'm extremely privileged and excited to be continuing my rugby league journey with Wakefield," Rodwell said in a club statement.

"I've heard a lot about the place and can't wait to meet all you Trinity fans! I'm looking forward to meeting the rest of the boys and ripping in for the 2024 season.”

Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell admitted that he was delighted to see the former Parramatta Eels forward join the club and can't wait to work with him.

“We are delighted to sign Ky as we build our pack depth moving into a tough Championship season," Powell added.

"Ky is a tough aggressive player who will complement the type of players we have in our middle unit at the moment.

"I am really looking forward to seeing him play in Wakefield colours and I'm confident he will be a big hit with our fans.”