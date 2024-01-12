After just ten days, former North Queensland Cowboys squad member and Emerging Maroons halves player Jake Bourke has decided to leave his club in France to play in the QLD Cup.

Born and bred in Townsville, Bourke joined the Cowboys mid-way through the 2022 NRL season but failed to make his mark in first grade and earn his maiden NRL debut.

Despite this, the Ignatius Park College graduate has played a starring role for the Townsville Blackhawks at Under-18s and Under-21s level. This would result in him being selected in the Emerging Maroons squad and representing the Blackhawks in the QLD Cup.

Aged 21, Bourke left the Cowboys to play for Limoux in France's Elite One Championship - the nation's top division of rugby league - but has decided to return to Australia after only ten days. He will now line-up for the Townsville Blackhawks in the QLD Cup.

“It was a little bit of homesickness but it was more that it wasn't what I thought it would be like,” Bourke told Townsville Bulletin.

“It sounds a bit silly but it was just a different culture that wasn't what I expected. I should have known that before I went over but these things happen. I couldn't wait to get back.”

It has previously been reported that after a 12-month stint in France, could have seen Bourke make the likely move to the English Super League. With strict international quota rules in the competition, if a player spends a year in France, they can sign on as a 'European' player.

Linking up with the Blackhawks for the upcoming QLD Cup season, the five-eight will likely be one part of the club's halves pairing with Papua New Guinea international Kyle Laybutt.

“He has definitely been the shining light through this pre-season so far,” Blackhawks coach Terry Campese added via the publication.

“I haven't seen a half play it to the line the way he does in our opposed sessions so I'm glad he didn't like France.

"He didn't get jet lag because he wasn't over there long enough but he's been a great addition to our squad. I think he can still be an NRL player and he should be on an NRL roster from what I've seen so far.”

Stating he has the ability to return to an elite level in the near future, Campese said he was excited to work with the young playmaker.

“I was never that brave (playmaking at the line), and if I was in his shoes I'd still be in France drinking red wine and eating caviar,” he joked.

“I think it's very hard to teach what I've seen Jake do during this pre-season.

"Hopefully he continues and that goes out into his game because sometimes what you see on the training paddock doesn't transfer, but from what I've seen he is very impressive.”

While he has signed with the Townsville Blackhawks in the QLD Cup, he has also aligned with Charters Towers in A Grade on a dual contract, per Townsville Bulletin.